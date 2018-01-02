First fatal shooting of the year reported on Balis Drive

BATON ROUGE- The first fatal shooting of 2018 has been reported.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the 2600 block of Balis Drive.

Trenity Grimes, 29, was observed in the area suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. Authorities say Grimes died at the scene.

Investigators believe that the shooting was a result of an altercation. There are no known suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information can call the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.