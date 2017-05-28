First cases of Zika virus reported in India

Photo: ABC News

INDIA - India has reported its first three cases of the Zika virus, including two pregnant women who delivered healthy babies.

On Sunday, Health Ministry officials said the three patients have recovered since being diagnosed with the infection. They also emphasized that the country's citizens should remain calm.

"There is no need to panic," said Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, a top Health Ministry official.

Officials said two of the three patients gave birth to healthy babies despite being infected. They also said the three patients had not left the country and were infected locally.

The virus was detected through routine blood tests in an Ahmadabad hospital. Two of the cases were detected in February and November last year, the third case was reported in January.