First and only supermoon of 2017 visible Sunday night
BATON ROUGE- The first and only supermoon of 2017 will be visible on Sunday night.
During the lunar event, the moon shines 16% brighter and appears 7% larger than its usual size.
Last year, a memorable supermoon was marked in the history books. In November 2016, the moon was closest to the Earth than it had been since 1948, producing a supersized supermoon.
Tonight's supermoon will be the first in the series of three consecutive full moon supermoons, the next two will be in January.
