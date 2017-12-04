First and only supermoon of 2017 visible Sunday night

Photo: Louisiana State Police Facebook page

BATON ROUGE- The first and only supermoon of 2017 will be visible on Sunday night.

During the lunar event, the moon shines 16% brighter and appears 7% larger than its usual size.

Last year, a memorable supermoon was marked in the history books. In November 2016, the moon was closest to the Earth than it had been since 1948, producing a supersized supermoon.

Tonight's supermoon will be the first in the series of three consecutive full moon supermoons, the next two will be in January.