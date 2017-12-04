55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

First and only supermoon of 2017 visible Sunday night

7 hours 11 minutes 47 seconds ago Sunday, December 03 2017 Dec 3, 2017 December 03, 2017 8:33 PM December 03, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Louisiana State Police Facebook page

BATON ROUGE- The first and only supermoon of 2017 will be visible on Sunday night.

During the lunar event, the moon shines 16% brighter and appears 7% larger than its usual size.

Last year, a memorable supermoon was marked in the history books. In November 2016, the moon was closest to the Earth than it had been since 1948, producing a supersized supermoon.

Tonight's supermoon will be the first in the series of three consecutive full moon supermoons, the next two will be in January.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days