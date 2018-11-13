Firewood business heats up while temperatures drop

BATON ROUGE – Many are trying to stay indoors during this cold snap. Except for those who have businesses that thrive this time of year.

“Our phones blow up and we usually pick up 50 to 100 customers other than our regular customers that order every year,” said Joey Dupont, the owner of The Firewood Guys.

Dupont first realized the demand for firewood during the cold months 5 years ago.

"We sold 20 cords of wood in two weeks,” he said.

It was Dupont's customers that even came up with his company name.

"They would say, ‘Hey the firewood guys are here’. People would start making checks out to The Firewood Guys. I had to open up a checking account with The Firewood Guys just to be able to cash my checks,” said Dupont.

Ever since, business has been picking up. The company, based out of Dupont's Baton Rouge home, gets firewood shipped in from suppliers in Zachary and Sunshine. Then it’s deliver all over the parish -- even as far as New Orleans. Every truck delivery holds half of a cord, or nearly 2,500 lbs of firewood.

The need is so high this year, Dupont hired an extra driver, and he says the deliveries are going fast.