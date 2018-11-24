53°
Firetruck riding Santa helps local non-profit collect canned goods
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Residents in Livingston Parish can now see Santa Claus and donate to a good cause at the same time.
Father Christmas is ditching his reindeer driven slay for a Livingston Parish Fire Protection truck. Santa will be making multiple trips around the Walker area to help local non-profit Mighty Moms collect food for their food pantry. Santa's first trip happened early Saturday morning.
Santa will be riding every weekend through December 16. During each ride, a vehicle will be following Kris Kringle collecting perishable food items.
For more information on Mighty Moms, click here.
Check the post below for Santa's routes.
