Fireman hit, killed by vehicle while working wreck

By: Trey Schmaltz

ST. FRANCISVILLE – A firefighter died while working a crash Wednesday morning.

State Fire Marshal Butch Browning said the firefighter died in the line of duty after being hit by a vehicle. The fireman was working a wreck on US 61 north of St. Francisville around 10:45 Wednesday.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of this dedicated firefighter, as well as to his fire service family and the community of West Feliciana Parish,” Browning said.

The fireman's name has not been released. He was a fireman for the West Feliciana Parish Fire Department.

