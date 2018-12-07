Firefighters seeking more donations for 'Stuff the Truck' toy drive

BATON ROUGE - Local firefighters are still taking donations for the "Stuff the Bus" holiday toy drive.

Put on by the Baton Rouge Association of Minority Firefighters, the drive asks for donors to drop off new, unwrapped toys at one of five different locations until Dec. 16

A list of drop off locations can be found below.

Station 1 at 3024 Florida Boulevard

Station 7 at 5758 Claycut Street

Station 9 at 4025 Perkins Road

Station 14 at 4121 Harding Boulevard

Station 19 at 1101 Coursey Boulevard