Firefighters return to Everybody Rides after fire rekindles

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters returned to the scene of an early morning fire at a used car lot after it rekindled hours later.

Crews were originally dispatched to a building fire in the 9800 block of Airline Highway shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, crews reported the location as Everybody Rides Baton Rouge.

At the scene, firefighters found flames coming from the back of the building. The fire was under control by 4:33 a.m. Fire damage is estimated at $20,000.

Just before 9 a.m., crews were called back to the scene.

Authorities say arson is the blame for the fire.