Firefighters responding to working building fire on Maximillian Street

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are responding to a working building fire on Maximillian Street.

According to BRFD, the fire was reported just after 12:00 p.m. in the 1100 block of Maximillian Street at Pat's Candles and More.

Authorities reported that the building was empty at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is still undetermined and under investigation.

