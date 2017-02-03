Firefighters responding to trash fire near L'Auberge Casino

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters are responding to a fire on River Road right outside of Baton Rouge city limits.

The fire is burning at a recycling center on the 12000 blcok of River Road, close to the L'Auberge Hotel & Casino.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Here's another shot of the fire on River Rd. The gusty winds are helping at all. <a href="https://twitter.com/WBRZ">@WBRZ</a> <a href="https://t.co/IUBtg0fIJ8">pic.twitter.com/IUBtg0fIJ8</a></p>— Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) <a href="https://twitter.com/BrettBuffington/status/827733238818947075">February 4, 2017</a></blockquote>

St. George Fire Department is responding to the scene.

Crews have shut down River Road in the area while they fight the fire.

Details are limited. WBRZ News 2 has a crew on scene.

