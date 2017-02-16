Firefighters investigating early morning fire on Sherwood Street

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters are investigating an early morning house fire on Sherwood Street in Baton Rouge.

Firefighters say the fire started around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 4700 block of Sherwood Street. Firefighters tell WBRZ that the house was empty at the time of the fire.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department has not said what has caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WBRZ News 2 online and on Facebook and Twitter for updates as new information becomes available.