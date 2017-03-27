73°
Firefighters responding to apartment fire on Dougherty Drive

March 27, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge firefighters are working a large apartment fire on Dougherty Drive near Choctaw Drive.

Fire crews were called to the 2800 block of Dougherty Drive just before 10 p.m. 

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

