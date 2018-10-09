85°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters respond to working structure fire near Tickfaw River
SPRINGFIELD - Fire crews responded to a fire in a popular Livingston Parish riverside community Tuesday.
The incident was reported Tuesday afternoon just after 2 p.m. in the 20500 block of Carpenter Road next to the Tickfaw River.
Visible flames have been reported from nearby neighbors.
Details on what started the blaze were not immediately available. No word yet on injuries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR School Board candidate forum
-
Ascension Parish daycare to close until December following judge's ruling
-
Deputies search Ascension waterway for remains of Sylviane Lozada
-
Judge to release decision on Ascension Parish daycare
-
Brees breaks NFL all-time passing record with 62-yard touchdown pass