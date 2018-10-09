Firefighters respond to working structure fire near Tickfaw River

SPRINGFIELD - Fire crews responded to a fire in a popular Livingston Parish riverside community Tuesday.

The incident was reported Tuesday afternoon just after 2 p.m. in the 20500 block of Carpenter Road next to the Tickfaw River.

Visible flames have been reported from nearby neighbors.

Details on what started the blaze were not immediately available. No word yet on injuries.