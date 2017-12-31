28°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters respond to Woodglynne Drive house fire
BATON ROUGE- Fire crews responded to a house fire Sunday evening.
According to fire officials, the incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Woodglynne Drive.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department determined the fire started in a bedroom.
No one was home at the time of the fire. The Red Cross was called to assist the family.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Downtown Baton Rouge rings in 2018 with 5th annual 'Red Stick Rising'
-
Upcoming hard freeze forcing residents to prep homes on New Year's Eve
-
Donations being delivered to The Salvation Army as 2018 approaches
-
Local residents prepping homes for upcoming string of cold weather
-
BRPD, Broome issue statement on recent violence; plans to increase patrols underway