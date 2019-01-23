53°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters respond to vehicle fire in Brusly
BRUSLY - Crews were called to a reported vehicle fire Wednesday morning in Brusly.
The blaze was reported before 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of East/West St. Francis Street and Highway 1.
Authorities didn't say in any injuries were reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Artist turns abandoned tires into art around Baton Rouge
-
ExxonMobil releases stern, ominous statement related to its failed tax break requests
-
Frequent flyers: Airport staff strive to keep birds out of BTR
-
One week later, motive unclear in slaying of woman in Sherwood Forest
-
One injured in overnight shooting at Taco Bell near LSU