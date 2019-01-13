Firefighters respond to vacant house fire on Canonicus Street overnight

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a vacant house fire on Canonicus Street early Sunday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene around 1:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Canonicus Street near Plank Road. Firefighters contained the blaze in under twenty minutes.

The single-dwelling home was vacant at the time, and most of the damage was contained to the attic and one bedroom. The fire department believes foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact BRFD at (225) 354-1419.