Firefighters respond to vacant house fire on Avenue H

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire on Avenue H Tuesday night.

According to BRFD, crews were called to a residence in the 10000 block of Avenue H at 9:41 p.m.

The fire was put under control in less than 10 minutes.

No one lived in the house and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation.