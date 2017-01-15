Firefighters respond to strip mall fire on Jefferson Hwy

BATON ROGUE - Baton Rouge and St. George Firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze in a Strip Mall on Jefferson Hwy. Sunday morning.

According to BRFD, the fire started around 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning in a strip mall in the 12000 block of Jefferson Hwy.

Firefighters were able to control the blaze by 5:15 a.m., according to BRFD.

Investigators believe the fire started in the business of "Tax Free Entertainment", according to fire officials. Most of the fire damage was in the attic area, BRFD said.

The building is comprised of many different merchants, including a beauty salon and set grooming shop, according to BRFD.

The total estimated building loss is $300,000.