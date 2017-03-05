Firefighters respond to large brush fire in Zachary

ZACHARY - Multiple fire departments responded to a large brush fire in Zachary on Saturday morning.

According to Central Fire Department's Facebook page, on March 4 around 10:15 a.m., Chaneyville Fire Department responded to the fire near Arleen Ave. and Watson Dr.

Central Fire Department, along with companies from Pride and Zachary were called for assistance, according to Central FD.

The fire was put under control around noon on Saturday, Central FD said.

No injuries were reported. According to Chaneyville FD, the cause of the fire has not be determined.