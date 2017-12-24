48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters respond to house fully engulfed in flames on Cefalu Drive

1 day 20 minutes 30 seconds ago Saturday, December 23 2017 Dec 23, 2017 December 23, 2017 9:55 PM December 23, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Officials responded to a house fire that occurred Saturday night on Cefalu Drive.

According to fire officials, firefighters were called to the house in the 8900 block of Cefalu Drive around 9:30 p.m.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department and Central Fire Department assisted the District 6 Fire Dept. in containing the fire. Sources say the house is fully engulfed in flames. It took about 30 minutes for firefighters to put the fire under control.

No one was injured. The fire is currently under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days