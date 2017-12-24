Firefighters respond to house fully engulfed in flames on Cefalu Drive

BATON ROUGE- Officials responded to a house fire that occurred Saturday night on Cefalu Drive.

According to fire officials, firefighters were called to the house in the 8900 block of Cefalu Drive around 9:30 p.m.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department and Central Fire Department assisted the District 6 Fire Dept. in containing the fire. Sources say the house is fully engulfed in flames. It took about 30 minutes for firefighters to put the fire under control.

No one was injured. The fire is currently under investigation.