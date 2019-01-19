56°
Firefighters respond to house fire on Wilmot Street overnight
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a reported house fire on Wilmot Street overnight.
According to BRFD, crews were called to the 5200 block of Wilmot Street around 2:50 a.m. Saturday morning.
Firefighters arrived to find the house full of smoke. Everyone in the house escaped unharmed, according to BRFD.
Firefighters discovered that the rear kitchen wall was on fire and quickly contained it. The fire was reportedly caused by an electrical short in an outside light, according to BRFD.
Red Cross was called to assist the residents.
