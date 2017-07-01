89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Firefighters respond to house fire on Valcour Drive late Friday night

By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire that left significant damage to the home late Friday night.

According to BRFD, the cause of the fire was a pot that was left on the stove.

Firefighters arrived at the home in the 1100 block of Valcour Drive just before 11:30 p.m. to find fire coming from the roof of the house.

The fire was put under control in less than 10 minutes, according to BRFD. The home received heavy fire and smoke damage.

