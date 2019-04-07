77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Firefighters respond to house fire on Topeka Street

Saturday, April 06 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a reported house fire on Topeka Street near Plank Road.

According to BRFD, crews were called to 3781 Topeka St. around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6th.

Once Firefighters arrived on scene they found smoke coming from the front of the house.

Fire crews battled to get the flames under control, they describe the house to be a "total loss." Authorities report that nobody was injured in the fire. The cause of the blaze is still unknown.

