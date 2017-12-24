48°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters respond to house fire on Fairfields Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on Fairfields Avenue early Sunday afternoon.
According to fire officials, the incident occurred sometime around 12:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Fairfields Ave.
Sources say the fire is now under control and there were no reported injuries.
Cause of the fire was said to be from an electrical malfunction in the attic.
The estimated loss is $60,000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank preps for Christmas, expects to feed 100,000...
-
Law enforcement teams up with community leaders at Christmas event for local...
-
Early-released inmates seeking help from homeless shelters this holiday season
-
Spider monkeys open Christmas presents
-
One child resuscitated, one dead in crash involving three vehicles on U.S....