Firefighters respond to house fire on Fairfields Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on Fairfields Avenue early Sunday afternoon.

According to fire officials, the incident occurred sometime around 12:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Fairfields Ave.

Sources say the fire is now under control and there were no reported injuries.

Cause of the fire was said to be from an electrical malfunction in the attic.

The estimated loss is $60,000.