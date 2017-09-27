Firefighters respond to house fire on Edgewood Drive

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a large house fire on Edgewood Drive late Tuesday night.

The fire started sometime after 10:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Edgewood Drive.

At least one woman was inside when the fire started, according to a News 2 crew at the scene. She was able to make it out safely.

The fire has since been put under control, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

One resident was displaced from the home as a result of the fire, according to BRFD.

Fire investigators were called to the scene. Red Cross was also called to assist the displaced resident.

