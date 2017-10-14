Firefighters respond to house fire on Blackberry Street

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a working house fire on Blackberry Street Saturday afternoon.

According to BRFD, the fire was reported in the 6000 block of Blackberry Street near N Ardenwood Drive just before 1:00 p.m.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control 10 minutes after arriving on scene.

The fire originated in the living room of the house, according to BRFD. No one was inside at the time of the fire, and no one reportedly lives in the home, according to BRFD.

