Firefighters respond to house fire in University Club

5 hours 5 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 June 04, 2018 5:05 PM June 04, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department responded to a house fire in the University Club of Baton Rouge neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 4:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of McClendon Court.

According to the St. George Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene and found the garage fully engulfed in flames. The fire gutted the garage and destroyed some of the home's living space. Fire officials say damage was limited to the kitchen area, but there was extensive smoke throughout the house and some water damage as well.

With the help of the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire was placed under control at 5:32 p.m.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

