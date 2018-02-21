76°
Firefighters respond to house fire in Denham Springs

1 hour 22 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, February 21 2018 Feb 21, 2018 February 21, 2018 8:13 PM February 21, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH- Authorities responded to a house fire Wednesday night.

Officials say the incident occurred around 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Secret Gate Lane in Denham Springs.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Check back for updates.

