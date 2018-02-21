76°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters respond to house fire in Denham Springs
LIVINGSTON PARISH- Authorities responded to a house fire Wednesday night.
Officials say the incident occurred around 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Secret Gate Lane in Denham Springs.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still unknown. Check back for updates.
