Firefighters respond to fire at Baton Rouge Country Club

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters with the St. Geroge Fire Department responded to a reported fire at the Baton Rouge Country Club around noon Sunday.

According to St. George Fire, the fire was reported around noon at 8551 Jefferson Hwy. Firefighters arrived to find the fire in a second floor restroom.

The fire was contained put under control at 12:18 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

The building has been re-opened except for the area the fire damaged.