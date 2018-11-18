68°
Firefighters respond to building fire on Weller Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a working building fire on Weller Avenue Saturday morning.
According to BRFD, the fire was reported around 10:00 a.m. in the 2900 block of Weller Avenue near Plank Road.
Surrounding streets were blocked off as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.
Authorities say no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
