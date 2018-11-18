68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Firefighters respond to building fire on Weller Avenue

Sunday, November 18 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a working building fire on Weller Avenue Saturday morning.

According to BRFD, the fire was reported around 10:00 a.m. in the 2900 block of Weller Avenue near Plank Road.

Surrounding streets were blocked off as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

Authorities say no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

