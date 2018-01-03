32°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Firefighters respond to Airline Highway fire

Wednesday, January 03 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Fire crews responded to a working fire Wednesday evening.

According to fire officials, the incident took place around 7:45 p.m. in the 8200 block of Airline Highway.

Sources said flames were visible from the second floor window. 

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the back interior corner of the building was damaged during the fire.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

