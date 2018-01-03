32°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters respond to Airline Highway fire
BATON ROUGE- Fire crews responded to a working fire Wednesday evening.
According to fire officials, the incident took place around 7:45 p.m. in the 8200 block of Airline Highway.
Sources said flames were visible from the second floor window.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the back interior corner of the building was damaged during the fire.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Numbers drawn for $460M Powerball jackpot
-
Official: Donaldsonville may not see water shut off Wednesday night
-
Cheetah at St. Louis Zoo gives birth to 8 cubs
-
Partial water service restored to 80% of Donaldsonville customers, including hospitals
-
Huge search effort underway for missing teen in Livingston Parish