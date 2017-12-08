34°
Firefighters rescue trapped teens amid Friday's snowfall

Friday, December 08 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - The Central Fire Department is warning residents to be careful  after a group of teens became trapped while enjoying the rare snow day in Lousiana.

On Friday, firefighters were called to the 9000 block of West Brookside after a group of teens riding an ATV through the snow when one of them became stuck in the mud. 

The others were initially able to free the first teen, but then others became stuck, becoming submerged up to their waists, firefighters say. With help from the fire department, the teens were freed. Five of them were treated by EMS and released at the scene. 

Firefighters say a number of good Samaritans also stepped in to lend a helping hand.

