Firefighters rescue trapped driver after vehicle crashes into building overnight

19 hours 22 minutes 5 seconds ago July 15, 2017 Jul 15, 2017 Saturday, July 15 2017 July 15, 2017 5:14 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

CENTRAL - Firefighters rescued a driver from a vehicle after it crashed through a wall and became stuck inside of a building on Greenwell Springs Road early Saturday morning.

According to the Central Fire Department, crews responded to a crash in the 15600 block of Greenwell Springs Road around 2 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters arrived on scene to find an SUV lodged inside of a building with the driver trapped inside.

The fire department says the SUV was almost entirely inside of the building after it apparently crashed through the outside wall. Firefighters soon freed the driver, who managed to walk away from the crash without injury. 

Both the building and the vehicle sustained significant damage.

There is currently no word on what caused the crash.

