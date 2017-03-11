Firefighters rescue man from Mississippi River

File Photo: Carolyn Ferren

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans firefighters have rescued a man from the Mississippi River after a late-night search of the waters near Mardi Gras World.



In a statement, the fire department says it was responding to reports of a man in the water Friday night around 10 p.m.



They started searching the wharf with flashlights and thermal imagers.



The nearby Creole Queen Paddlewheeler boat also joined into the search and launched a rescue boat.



The man was eventually found holding onto a piling under the wharf. He was able to move to dry land under the wharf and then was rescued by firefighters.



The fire department says there were reports of a possible second victim but no one else was found.