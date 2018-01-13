Firefighters rescue good Samaritan trapped under car

CENTRAL- Firefighters say they had to come to the aid of a helpful passerby after he became trapped under a car while changing a stranger's tire.

Around 11 a.m., firefighters say a person driving on Joor Road had stopped to help another driver change a flat tire. As the good Samaritan was placing the good tire on on the car, the jack slipped pinning his arm between the tire and the fender.

Firefighters quickly freed the Samaritan using rescue airbags. The man suffered injuries, however authorities say they were non-life-threatening.

Once the Samaritan was taken by EMS, the firefighters finished changing the tire.