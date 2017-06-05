Firefighters rescue dog from Baton Rouge house fire

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters say a dog is safe and sound after it was rescued from a house fire in Baton Rouge Monday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews responded to the fire in the 2500 block of Jura Street around 9:30 a.m.. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters say no one was home at the time of the fire, but were told that a small dog was still inside the house.

Crews forced their way into the home where acting Captain Trent Rogillio found the dog hiding under a bed.

BRFD says the fire was contained to the front room of the house, but the rest of the home sustained heavy smoke damage. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but foul play is not suspected.