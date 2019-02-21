Firefighters respond to house fire on Carlsbad Drive

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a reported house fire on Carlsbad Drive.

According to BRFD, crews were called to 3043 Carlsbad Dr around 4:36 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Once Firefighters arrived on scene they found smoke coming from the kitchen.

BRFD learned the cause of the fire was a pot on the stove in the kitchen. The only injury reported was the owner who spilled a hot liquid on her foot while trying to remove the pot from the house.

Red Cross was called to assist the residents.