Firefighters notice smoke, find house on fire in Ogden Park

By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters stumbled upon a house fire after leaving another call Friday morning.

Firefighters noticed smoke and found a home on Ogden Drive across from Baton Rouge High ablaze.  Firefighters said there was heavy fire on the first floor of the two-story home.

They quickly got the fire under control.

The homeowner was able to escape unharmed.

The cause is undetermined.

