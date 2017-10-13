85°
Firefighters notice smoke, find house on fire in Ogden Park
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters stumbled upon a house fire after leaving another call Friday morning.
Firefighters noticed smoke and found a home on Ogden Drive across from Baton Rouge High ablaze. Firefighters said there was heavy fire on the first floor of the two-story home.
They quickly got the fire under control.
The homeowner was able to escape unharmed.
The cause is undetermined.
