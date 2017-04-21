65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Firefighters investigating late night vacant house fire on Sherwood Street

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire in the 4000 block of Sherwood Street shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

The house was vacant due to the August flood. When firefighters arrived on scene, the blaze was coming out of the rear of the house. It was contained around 10:45 p.m.

The house received $20,000 worth of fire and smoke damage. BRFD said the fire was caused by arson. No suspect information has been released at this time.

