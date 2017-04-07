Firefighters investigating fire on Stern Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters are trying to determine what caused a residential fire on Stern Avenue in Baton Rouge late Thursday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire started after 10 p.m. in the 5000 block of Stern Avenue. Firefighters arriving at the scene found fire coming from the rear of the house.

The owner of the home was able to escape safely but the house recieved heavy fire and smoke damage. The Red Cross was called to assist the resident. BRFD estimates the fire caused $25,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.