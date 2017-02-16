43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters investigating early morning fire on Sherwood Street

2 hours 48 minutes 17 seconds ago February 16, 2017 Feb 16, 2017 Thursday, February 16 2017 February 16, 2017 5:52 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Courtney Allen

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters are investigating an early morning house fire on Sherwood Street in Baton Rouge.

Firefighters say the fire started around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 4700 block of Sherwood Street. Firefighters tell WBRZ that the house was empty at the time of the fire.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department has not said what has caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WBRZ News 2 online and on Facebook and Twitter for updates as new information becomes available. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days