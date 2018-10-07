Firefighters in Denham Springs are raising money for bulletproof vests

DENHAM SPRINGS - Firefighters were selling jambalaya on the side of the highway in Denham Springs to raise money to buy bulletproof vests.

Members of Fire District-#5 are doing everything they can to stay protected and prepare for any situation.

"Even though my guys are being protected by the sheriff's department,

I still would like to have as much protection on my guys as I can possibly have." said Fire Chief Joe Koczrowski.

The fire departments goal is to have 10- vests accessible in case they are called to a scene involving an active shooter.

"We're trying to be a little proactive. We're doing a lot of active shooter scenario with the sheriff's department," said Koczrowski.

The jambalaya sale is taking place in front of Bayou Gunslingers gun store. The owner of the store, Brandon Cavin has helped law enforcement in the past raise money to buy protective vests.

"They need to be protected. They go out there and risk their lives every day. If we can help protect them a little bit more, why not?" said Cavin.

You can help buy the bulletproof vest for the Fire Protection District #5 in Livingston Parish, by sending your donation to P.O. BOX 277, Denham Springs, zip code 7072.