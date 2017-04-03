68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters hoist dog out of 30-foot California well

43 minutes 59 seconds ago April 03, 2017 Apr 3, 2017 Monday, April 03 2017 April 03, 2017 9:21 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: KNBC-TV

MALIBU, Calif. - Rescuers in southern California have saved a dog that fell into a 30-foot well.

Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Brian Jordan tells KNBC-TV a 13-year-old Welsh Terrier named Lucy fell into the dirt well in the Santa Monica mountains in Malibu late Sunday morning.

The department's urban search-and-rescue team lowered a firefighter into the well to grab the dog, which wasn't hurt in the fall. Video posted by the department shows the firefighter and the dog being lifted out of the well by a rope. The department also shared a picture afterward of the healthy-looking dog.

The department is urging pet owners to keep their pets on a leash during hikes through the mountains.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days