Firefighters free trapped driver after Greenwell Springs Road crash

4 hours 14 minutes 50 seconds ago Sunday, April 29 2018 Apr 29, 2018 April 29, 2018 8:58 PM April 29, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

CENTRAL - One person was transported with injuries after a two-vehicle accident trapped a driver Sunday evening.

According to the Central Fire Department, emergency crews were dispatched to the 14200 block of Greenwell Springs Road. Officials say a driver became trapped following a T-bone accident.

Crews were able to safely free the patient, who was then transported to a local hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

                             

