Firefighters free trapped driver after Greenwell Springs Road crash

CENTRAL - One person was transported with injuries after a two-vehicle accident trapped a driver Sunday evening.

According to the Central Fire Department, emergency crews were dispatched to the 14200 block of Greenwell Springs Road. Officials say a driver became trapped following a T-bone accident.

Crews were able to safely free the patient, who was then transported to a local hospital.

No other injuries were reported.