Firefighters find dead woman in burning Lutcher home

January 11, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

LUTCHER - Firefighters responding to a fire at a duplex in Lutcher late Tuesday night found a body inside of a burning home.

Investigators arrived at 1931 West Main Street after local fire crews responded to a call about a house fire around 11 p.m. After entering the house, firefighters found the body of whom they believe to be 66-year-old Christine Luminais-Benson.

After examining the body, investigators released it to the St. James Parish Coroner to perform an autopsy.

State Fire Marshal investigators and St. James Sheriff's detectives continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the fire, which caused severe damage to the house.

