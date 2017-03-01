68°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters extinguish large house fire in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a large house fire in the Baton Rouge area Wednesday night.
Crews arrived at the house at 9835 Everglades Ave. around 7 p.m. and reportedly put the fire out around 7:45 pm.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
BREAKING: fire crews fighting large house fire on Everglades Ave in North Baton Rouge. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/2qXE82MTJy— Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) March 2, 2017
A WBRZ News unit is at the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.