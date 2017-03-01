Firefighters extinguish large house fire in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a large house fire in the Baton Rouge area Wednesday night.

Crews arrived at the house at 9835 Everglades Ave. around 7 p.m. and reportedly put the fire out around 7:45 pm.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

BREAKING: fire crews fighting large house fire on Everglades Ave in North Baton Rouge. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/2qXE82MTJy — Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) March 2, 2017

