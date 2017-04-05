Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters extinguish car fire on I-10 west near Bluebonnet Blvd.
BATON ROUGE – First responders are investigating what caused a vehicle fire on I-10 west near the Bluebonnet Boulevard Wednesday morning.
Firefighters extinguished the fire around 11:40 a.m. Traffic cameras show Louisiana State Police and other first responders at the scene.
The fire caused a large amount of smoke in the area. First responders closed the entrance ramp to I-10 at the location.
The entrance has reopened as of 12:38 p.m.
Sources say one person was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
