Firefighters extinguish car fire on I-10 west near Bluebonnet Blvd.

BATON ROUGE – First responders are investigating what caused a vehicle fire on I-10 west near the Bluebonnet Boulevard Wednesday morning.

Firefighters extinguished the fire around 11:40 a.m. Traffic cameras show Louisiana State Police and other first responders at the scene.

The fire caused a large amount of smoke in the area. First responders closed the entrance ramp to I-10 at the location.

The entrance has reopened as of 12:38 p.m.

Sources say one person was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WBRZ News 2 online and on Facebook and Twitter for updates as new information becomes available.