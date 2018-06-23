Firefighters extinguish apartment fire on Scotland Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department extinguished an apartment fire on Scotland Avenue Friday night.

According to BRFD, the fire was first reported at 10:37 p.m. in the 10000 block of Scotland Avenue.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find the laundry room of one of the units on fire. The fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes.

Three people were inside when the fire sparked. They were all able to get out safe and no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation. Red Cross was called to assist the residents.