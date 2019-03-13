Firefighters called to extinguish house fire in Plank Road

Photo: Google

ZACHARY- Firefighters were called to a house fire in Zachary Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported on Plank Road near Lemon Road before 7 a.m. Sources say no injuries were reported. Firefighters from the Zachary Fire Department and the Central Fire Department are at the scene.

The cause of the fire hasn't been released at this time.