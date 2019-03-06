47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters called to battle house fire on Fairfields Ave.

1 hour 35 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 March 06, 2019 8:44 AM March 06, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Crews were called to a Wednesday morning house fire in Baton Rouge.

The fire was reported around 8:40 a.m. on Fairfields Avenue near North Ardenwood Drive. Four people lived at the residence. Sources said no injuries were reported.

Flames were seen coming through the roof of the home. According to our reporter, there is a power line on the house and Entergy was called to the scene.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, authorities say the blaze started in the rear of the home. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days