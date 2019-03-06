Firefighters called to battle house fire on Fairfields Ave.

BATON ROUGE - Crews were called to a Wednesday morning house fire in Baton Rouge.

The fire was reported around 8:40 a.m. on Fairfields Avenue near North Ardenwood Drive. Four people lived at the residence. Sources said no injuries were reported.

I’m here on Fairfields Avenue where Baton Rouge FD is working a house fire. Flames were still visible when I arrived about 10 mins ago @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/4HBUwr3x1g — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) March 6, 2019

Flames were seen coming through the roof of the home. According to our reporter, there is a power line on the house and Entergy was called to the scene.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, authorities say the blaze started in the rear of the home.